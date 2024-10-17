Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,614 Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,093,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,168,000 after purchasing an additional 746,263 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,595,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,514,000 after acquiring an additional 606,507 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after acquiring an additional 371,189 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 157.6% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,324,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 98,865 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA stock opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares in the company, valued at $893,698.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.77.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

