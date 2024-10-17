19,330 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 753.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,652,000 after buying an additional 2,531,800 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after buying an additional 1,359,437 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 383.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after buying an additional 1,124,113 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 52.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,358,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after buying an additional 811,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at $10,523,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman stock opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

