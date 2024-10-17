Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,316 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTF. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $607,000. Reik & CO. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PTF opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $40.17 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The company has a market cap of $476.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.23.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

