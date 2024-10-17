Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $481,000 in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth $3,975,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 119.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 189,068 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 32.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,776 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 102,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 17.2% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 513,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAHC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 2.9 %

PAHC opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.52. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insider Activity at Phibro Animal Health

In other Phibro Animal Health news, Director E Thomas Corcoran purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,500. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

