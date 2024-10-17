First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,956,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,717,000 after purchasing an additional 490,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 480.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 32,774 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $1,100,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,375,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $38.75 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $184.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

