iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

