Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $480,000 in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LANC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Elliot K. Fullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.00 per share, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares in the company, valued at $895,362. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $179.92 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $160.01 and a 12-month high of $215.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $452.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $462.70 million. Research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.75.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

