Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom by 104.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the second quarter worth about $127,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SK Telecom by 474.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

