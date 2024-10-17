Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,023 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

ZTR opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.65.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

