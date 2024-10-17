Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.16 Million Stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,527 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

