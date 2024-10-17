Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after acquiring an additional 443,992 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $55,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,419,000 after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,639,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

JLL stock opened at $267.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.71 and a 200-day moving average of $222.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $273.82.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

