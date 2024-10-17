Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 4,645 Shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.76% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MISL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 319,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $914,000.

MISL opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 million, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.60. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12.

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

