Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 50,010 IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRS. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.5% in the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,266,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 42,494 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 56.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 37,598 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $771,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRS opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $889.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

