Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $471,000 Investment in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

SD stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.23. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $431.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.08.

SandRidge Energy Announces Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. SandRidge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

About SandRidge Energy

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.