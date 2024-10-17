Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 6.7% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 526,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the first quarter worth $587,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 2,033.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 251,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 239,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.37.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.91 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

