Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 45,113 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,113 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 801,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,742,000 after buying an additional 107,245 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 382.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 89,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $3,014,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $4,825,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $525,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

BAM opened at $50.30 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

