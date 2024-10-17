Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,773.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $32,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,833.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.
Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
