GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,200 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 743,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,572.0 days.
GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GMYTF opened at C$58.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.58. GMO Payment Gateway has a 12 month low of C$56.60 and a 12 month high of C$58.35.
GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GMO Payment Gateway
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for GMO Payment Gateway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Payment Gateway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.