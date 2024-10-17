GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,200 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 743,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,572.0 days.

GMO Payment Gateway Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GMYTF opened at C$58.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.58. GMO Payment Gateway has a 12 month low of C$56.60 and a 12 month high of C$58.35.

GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services and integrated payment related services. The company offers online payment system comprising PG multi-payment service, a payment system that allows to select payment methods, such as credit card payment and CVS payment; Ginko Pay Base System, a smartphone app that enables payments to be made by an immediate debit from the bank account; and GMO-PG processing platform, which helps financial institutions and financial service providers in the business of payment-related services by enabling payment infrastructure building, as well as security and GMO payment after delivery services.

