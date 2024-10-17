Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,318 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,658,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,081,000 after buying an additional 789,496 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,597,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 725,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after buying an additional 543,344 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 786,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 531,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 488,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 363,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth Stock Up 0.1 %

EQC stock opened at $19.81 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.