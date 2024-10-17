Creative Planning Buys 1,031 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tenable were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Tenable by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 352,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 347,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 54,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Westpark Capital cut Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,356 shares in the company, valued at $18,484,628.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,731.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.41 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

