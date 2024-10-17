AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 337,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 382.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 176,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $77.40 on Thursday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 299.92% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LEU shares. StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

