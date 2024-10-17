Creative Planning Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 32.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 209.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 17.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMSF. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of AMSF opened at $50.98 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

