Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,661,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,268,000 after buying an additional 116,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 20,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,855,536. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

