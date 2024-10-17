German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,481 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in German American Bancorp by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $40.96 on Thursday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 10th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,936.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,936.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 484,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,823,785.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on German American Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, German American Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

