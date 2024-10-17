ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Stake Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,234 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in ICL Group by 103.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Stock Up 0.8 %

ICL stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on ICL

ICL Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.