Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 883.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,192,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,087,409.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,087,409.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $79,608.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,575.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,001 shares of company stock worth $3,336,845 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Sunrun Stock Up 2.1 %

RUN opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

