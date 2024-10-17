Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 13,645 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Free Report) by 274.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.00% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ERn Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at about $333,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RFDI opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. The firm has a market cap of $123.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $52.98 and a 52-week high of $68.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7571 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

