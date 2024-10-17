HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HQ Global Education Inc. (OTCMKTS:HQGE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HQ Global Education Trading Up 100.0 %
Shares of HQGE stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. HQ Global Education has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
HQ Global Education Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HQ Global Education
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for HQ Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HQ Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.