Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Increases By 8.3%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,221.0 days.
Gerresheimer Stock Performance
GRRMF stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.47.
About Gerresheimer
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gerresheimer
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.