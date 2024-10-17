Short Interest in Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Increases By 8.3%

Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,221.0 days.

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

GRRMF stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25. Gerresheimer has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.47.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

