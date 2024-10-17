Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.69. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 33,644 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
