Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.69. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 33,644 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.

