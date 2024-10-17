Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,241,900 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 2,514,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.7 days.
Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of INGXF opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.05 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
