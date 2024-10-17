Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,241,900 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the September 15th total of 2,514,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.7 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of INGXF opened at $7.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.05 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.17%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

