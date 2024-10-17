YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Short Interest Down 8.3% in September

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

YaSheng Group Trading Down 7.1 %

HERB opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10. YaSheng Group has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.22.

Get YaSheng Group alerts:

YaSheng Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts.

Receive News & Ratings for YaSheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YaSheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.