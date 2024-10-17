iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in September

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,800 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the September 15th total of 481,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.2 days.
iA Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.97. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $56.88 and a 12-month high of $85.48.
About iA Financial
