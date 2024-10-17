Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 793,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 843,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance
Hainan Meilan International Airport stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile
