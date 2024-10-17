Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 793,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 843,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

Hainan Meilan International Airport stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00.

Get Hainan Meilan International Airport alerts:

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.