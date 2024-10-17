AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in September

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,900 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 392,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IDDTF opened at C$33.60 on Thursday. AB Industrivärden has a 1 year low of C$33.60 and a 1 year high of C$33.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.64.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AB Industrivärden (publ)
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.