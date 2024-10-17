AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Short Interest Up 5.8% in September

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,900 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 392,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDDTF opened at C$33.60 on Thursday. AB Industrivärden has a 1 year low of C$33.60 and a 1 year high of C$33.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.64.

Get AB Industrivärden (publ) alerts:

AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.