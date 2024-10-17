Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Update

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,103,500 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 1,027,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Hays Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HAYPF opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Hays has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

