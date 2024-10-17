Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Increases By 12.4%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 204.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSF opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $70.83.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

