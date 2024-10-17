Short Interest in Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Increases By 12.4%

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 204.0 days.
Intertek Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IKTSF opened at $68.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.44. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $70.83.
Intertek Group Company Profile
