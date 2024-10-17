Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 270,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Glass House Brands Stock Performance

Shares of GLASF stock opened at C$8.70 on Thursday. Glass House Brands has a one year low of C$3.65 and a one year high of C$10.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.41.

Glass House Brands Company Profile

Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.

