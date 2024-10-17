Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 47956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $541.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.69 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 78.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Capital by 10.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

