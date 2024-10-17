Sherritt International (TSE:S) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.35. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Sherritt International traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 46041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Sherritt International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$51.40 million for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.056213 EPS for the current year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

