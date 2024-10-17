Comparing Oruka Therapeutics (ORKA) & Its Rivals

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Oruka Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Oruka Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oruka Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oruka Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -19.51% Oruka Therapeutics Competitors -2,020.97% -42.23% -27.11%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oruka Therapeutics N/A -$5.34 million -4.83 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors $575.35 million $6.55 million -34.98

This table compares Oruka Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Oruka Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Oruka Therapeutics. Oruka Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oruka Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oruka Therapeutics 0 0 6 2 3.25 Oruka Therapeutics Competitors 850 798 1343 23 2.18

Oruka Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 48.80%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 33.50%. Given Oruka Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oruka Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Oruka Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oruka Therapeutics beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

