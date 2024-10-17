TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from C$64.00 to C$66.00. The company traded as high as C$64.34 and last traded at C$64.20, with a volume of 1281829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$62.81.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$63.06 per share, with a total value of C$34,367.70. In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.06 per share, with a total value of C$34,367.70. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 18,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total transaction of C$1,138,284.00. Insiders sold a total of 95,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.78 billion. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.01%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

