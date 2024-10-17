ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIWGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $57.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. ACI Worldwide traded as high as $52.97 and last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 28109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACI Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 638.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIWGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

