JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 1% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $217.00 to $257.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded as high as $224.05 and last traded at $223.75. 2,334,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,114,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.48.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,077,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 102,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,517 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

