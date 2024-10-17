Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Desjardins raised their price target on the stock from C$143.00 to C$147.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dollarama traded as high as C$144.79 and last traded at C$144.74, with a volume of 125107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$144.03.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.55.

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total transaction of C$698,490.04. In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total value of C$275,450.00. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 5,167 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.18, for a total value of C$698,490.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock worth $1,049,979. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of C$40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$134.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 5.296851 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.59%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

