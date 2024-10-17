AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Up 1.2% After Analyst Upgrade

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AT&T traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.52. 9,243,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 35,555,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 60,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.