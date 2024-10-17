SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $280.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 2,216,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 919,078 shares.The stock last traded at $246.21 and had previously closed at $239.82.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.58.

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 596.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 192,791 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.04. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

