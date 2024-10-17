Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $61.22 and last traded at $61.20, with a volume of 123833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.38.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LNT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.28.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alliant Energy by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,147,000 after acquiring an additional 304,022 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

