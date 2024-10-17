Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 0.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 5,036,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,716,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RIVN. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,305 shares of company stock worth $3,369,273 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

