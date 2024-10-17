BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Receives $15.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BrightView from $10.00 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BrightView in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get BrightView alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BrightView

BrightView Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE BV opened at $16.99 on Monday. BrightView has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $738.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.94 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 6.27%. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 7.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in BrightView by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BrightView by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 471,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView in the second quarter worth $13,086,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.